Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Short Interest Update

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the July 31st total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF alerts:

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HLAL stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Announces Dividend

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%.

(Get Free Report)

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.