Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Watts Water Technologies has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

WTS opened at $193.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.35. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $167.87 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,302.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,302.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total transaction of $58,567.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $512,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

