WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 134.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 234,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 320,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT stock opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

