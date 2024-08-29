WealthShield Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

PTBD stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

