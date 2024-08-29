Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wearable Devices Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ WLDS opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.78. Wearable Devices has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.
Wearable Devices Company Profile
