Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wearable Devices Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WLDS opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.78. Wearable Devices has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.

Wearable Devices Company Profile

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures; and SNC sensor module, an operating system (OS) software package and algorithm package to customers.

