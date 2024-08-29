Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $170.73

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $170.73 and traded as low as $170.00. Webco Industries shares last traded at $170.00, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Webco Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $146.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.73.

About Webco Industries

(Get Free Report)

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.