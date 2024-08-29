Wedbush Comments on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.97. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $324.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.22 per share.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 4.6 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $258.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.73 and its 200 day moving average is $342.43. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,976,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

