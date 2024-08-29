Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Raised to “Hold” at Nomura Securities

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Nomura Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Weibo Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Weibo has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Weibo had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth $82,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth $110,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth $140,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

