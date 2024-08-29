Wells Fargo & Company Cuts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $130.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.21.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $114.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $147.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average of $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 212.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

