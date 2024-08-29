Wells Fargo & Company Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$88.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$36.03 and a 52-week high of C$52.42. The company has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.67.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.