Wells Fargo & Company Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$88.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$36.03 and a 52-week high of C$52.42. The company has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.67.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
