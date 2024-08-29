Wells Fargo & Company Increases Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $79.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

REG has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.55.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,520,000 after acquiring an additional 830,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,242,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Regency Centers by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,995,000 after buying an additional 873,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,922,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,009,000 after buying an additional 357,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,354 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

