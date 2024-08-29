Wells Fargo & Company Increases Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target to $16.00

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.4 %

ROIC stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

