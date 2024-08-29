Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $375.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $650.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SMCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a $693.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $840.36.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 19.0 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $443.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $226.59 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $725.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $837.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

