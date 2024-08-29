Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the July 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wereldhave Stock Performance

Shares of Wereldhave stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. Wereldhave has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91.

About Wereldhave

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company that invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

