Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the July 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Wereldhave Stock Performance
Shares of Wereldhave stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. Wereldhave has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91.
