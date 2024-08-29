Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

