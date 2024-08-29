Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Down to $1.98

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $1.93. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 19,321 shares traded.

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kore Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,552,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

Featured Stories

