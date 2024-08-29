William Blair Initiates Coverage on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SEDG. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Further Reading

