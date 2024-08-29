William Blair Initiates Coverage on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Equities research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $205.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.45. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

