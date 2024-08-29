William J. Leatherberry Sells 3,000 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NMIH opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of NMI by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NMI by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in NMI by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NMI by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NMIH. Truist Financial increased their price target on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Compass Point increased their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

