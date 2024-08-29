William Travis Brown Sells 750 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) EVP William Travis Brown sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $25,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Travis Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, William Travis Brown sold 750 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $24,960.00.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

GNTY stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GNTY. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

