Winpak (TSE:WPK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.36

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.36 and traded as high as C$45.72. Winpak shares last traded at C$45.24, with a volume of 10,573 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPK. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Winpak Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.36.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$387.89 million for the quarter. Winpak had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Winpak Ltd. will post 3.3340675 earnings per share for the current year.

Winpak Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Winpak’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Winpak’s payout ratio is 6.62%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

