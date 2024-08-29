WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

WiSA Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ WISA opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. WiSA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $130.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WiSA Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,323,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 1,211.56% of WiSA Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

