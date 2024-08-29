WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.46. Approximately 121,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $223.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTAI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund by 9,014.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 64,094 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund during the second quarter worth about $96,000.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.

