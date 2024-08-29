WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BATS:BTCW) Stock Price Down 5.2%

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BATS:BTCW – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.55 and last traded at $62.54. 78,260 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $65.96.

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.46.

About WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund passively mirrors the performance of Bitcoin, leveraging a Benchmark Rate for valuation. The fund does not engage in direct investment or management of the digital currency BTCW was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.