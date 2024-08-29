WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BATS:BTCW) Stock Price Down 5.2%

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BATS:BTCW – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.55 and last traded at $62.54. 78,260 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $65.96.
WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Trading Down 5.2 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.46.
About WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund
The WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund passively mirrors the performance of Bitcoin, leveraging a Benchmark Rate for valuation. The fund does not engage in direct investment or management of the digital currency BTCW was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.
