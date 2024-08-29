WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:BTCW) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:BTCW – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.55 and last traded at $62.54. 78,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 247,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.96.

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCW. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund in the second quarter worth $1,063,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund by 38.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 354,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after buying an additional 98,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund during the second quarter valued at $7,105,000.

About WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund

The WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund passively mirrors the performance of Bitcoin, leveraging a Benchmark Rate for valuation. The fund does not engage in direct investment or management of the digital currency BTCW was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

