WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 540.6% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

DGRE opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $145.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $27.54.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,499,000.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

