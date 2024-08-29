WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.28

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.28 and traded as high as $52.97. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 296,891 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGS. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

