WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Shares Down 1.5%

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.
WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 million, a P/E ratio of 304.32 and a beta of 1.16.
About WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund
The WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (PLAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Growth Leaders index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted portfolio of global large- and mid-cap companies selected by compounded annual revenue growth. PLAT was launched on May 22, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.
