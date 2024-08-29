Wise plc (LON:WISE) Insider Terri Duhon Buys 1,394 Shares

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) insider Terri Duhon purchased 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.46) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.98 ($13,180.77).

LON:WISE opened at GBX 690 ($9.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,029.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 715.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 803.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. Wise plc has a 12 month low of GBX 558 ($7.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.50 ($13.15).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WISE. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,045 ($13.78) price objective on shares of Wise in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.70) price target on shares of Wise in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 952.75 ($12.56).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

