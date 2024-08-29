Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $267.83

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.83 ($3.53) and traded as high as GBX 270.50 ($3.57). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 266 ($3.51), with a volume of 1,322,546 shares.

Witan Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 257.43. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35.

Witan Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,142.86%.

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

