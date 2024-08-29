Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading Down 5.3%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.63. 1,580,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,741,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.87.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 15.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 237,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

