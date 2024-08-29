Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Lifted to “Hold” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WDS. Macquarie upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a moderate buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Woodside Energy Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Woodside Energy Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of WDS opened at $18.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. Woodside Energy Group has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 54.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 399.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

