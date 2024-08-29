Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Douglas A. Robinson Sells 3,121 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,106,379.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Workday Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $261.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.82 and a 200-day moving average of $247.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Workday by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Workday from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.15.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

