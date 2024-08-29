Wright Investors Service Inc. Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 987,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,727.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 965,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 912,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $1,241,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

