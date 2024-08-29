Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wynn Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the casino operator will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share.
WYNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.
Wynn Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of WYNN opened at $75.30 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.82.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 4,067.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
