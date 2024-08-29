XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Head to Head Survey

Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Free Report) and XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kaya and XBiotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaya $200,000.00 3.94 $1.61 million ($0.03) -1.78 XBiotech $4.01 million 50.82 -$24.56 million ($1.02) -6.56

Kaya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XBiotech. XBiotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaya 260.23% -2.75% 196.57% XBiotech N/A -16.52% -15.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.7% of XBiotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Kaya shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of XBiotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kaya and XBiotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaya 0 0 0 0 N/A XBiotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Kaya has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBiotech has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kaya beats XBiotech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaya

(Get Free Report)

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal cannabis enterprise, engages in the operation of psychedelic treatment clinics and medical cannabis dispensaries primarily in the United States. It offers a range of cannabis products, including flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. The company also operates retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. In addition, it is involved in the development of a psychedelic treatment center under The Sacred Mushroom name, that provides its guests access to psilocybin treatments, located in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About XBiotech

(Get Free Report)

XBiotech Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

