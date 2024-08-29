Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of XNET opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xunlei stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xunlei were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

