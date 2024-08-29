Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO) Short Interest Down 28.6% in August

Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Xylo Technologies Stock Performance

Xylo Technologies stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Xylo Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $12.53.

About Xylo Technologies

Xylo Technologies Ltd, a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

