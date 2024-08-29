Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) COO Joris Wilms Sells 5,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

YMAB opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.93 million, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

