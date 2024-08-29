Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the July 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yerbaé Brands Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of YERBF stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. Yerbaé Brands has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.35.

Yerbaé Brands Company Profile

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company’s offers a portfolio of beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers water and 16oz plant-based energy drinks.

