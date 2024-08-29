YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Trading Down 1.6%

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.30. 638,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,358,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 1,494.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

