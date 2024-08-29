Yum China Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Yum China in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $33.18 on Thursday. Yum China has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

In other news, CEO Joey Wat bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,637.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,124.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 272,944 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,637.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2,069.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $2,183,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

