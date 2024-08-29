Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.78. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFG. Citigroup cut American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $132.27 on Wednesday. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $137.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average is $128.07.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

