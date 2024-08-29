Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $11.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.60. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.99 EPS.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AFG

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $132.27 on Thursday. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $137.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in American Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in American Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.