Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note issued on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $10.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ FY2024 earnings at $10.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.49 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.20.

Shares of BIO opened at $328.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $406.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.94 and a 200 day moving average of $307.90.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $519,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 649,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,391,000 after purchasing an additional 134,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

