Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%.
BMRN opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
