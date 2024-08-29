Zacks Research Weighs in on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($6.13) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.65). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.52) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.88) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.21. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,175,000 after buying an additional 1,702,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,148 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,496,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.