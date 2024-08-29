Zacks Research Weighs in on LKQ Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for LKQ in a report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. LKQ’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. LKQ has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $54.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in LKQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 4.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

