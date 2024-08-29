Zacks Small Cap Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.92). The consensus estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RVPH opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.09. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02.

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) by 194.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.32% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

