Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.50

Shares of Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as low as C$1.22. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 50,358 shares trading hands.

Zentek Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

